Osun trains 1,620 teachers ahead school resumption

Shina Abubakar Osogbo

In a bid to secure the safety of students ahead of school resumption, the Osun State Government has trained 1,620 teachers to ensure safety and conducive learning environment.

Statement issued by the Press Officer, State Universal Basic Education Board, Sofiu Abdulganiyu stated that the board’s Chairman, Ajibola Famurewa said the training programme was to ensure that teachers were abreast of global transformational teaching techniques in the post COVID-19 era.

He said the present administration in the stste under the leadership of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola is passionate about the provision of standard and qualitative education delivery system for Osun school children life development.

The SUBEB boss expressed delight over the way and manner with which the training program was being carried out through Virtual online platform to one thousand, six hundred and twenty teachers receiving the training program simultaneously at their home comfort in…