Over 100,000 N-Power beneficiaries have become entrepreneurs

Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development on Friday said the N-Power programme has improved the livelihood of a critical mass of young unemployed Nigerians.
Farouq said this in an address at the grand finale of events in commemoration of the ministry’s first year anniversary, in Abuja.
“As at the last count, about 109,823 beneficiaries from Batch A and B have gone on to set up businesses in their communities, underlining and highlighting the impact and importance of the N-Power Programme.
“We have successfully exited the 500,000 Batch A and B beneficiaries and closed registration for Batch C with a total of 5,042,001 registrations received.
“As we move to the selection stage, the Ministry will ensure due diligence will be applied to ensure that only duly qualified applicants are enrolled,” Farouq said.
Source: Vanguard Newspaper