We don’t breed criminals, UNIPORT denies 4 arrested by EFCC for fraud

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

The Management of the University of Port Harcourt, UNIPORT, has denied the four individuals arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for alleged internet fraud, stating that the institution does not breed criminals.

EFCC had on Thursday disclosed that it arrested four students of the university for their alleged involvement in internet fraud.

The Public Relations Officer of UNIPORT, Sam Kpenu, in a statement in Port Harcourt on Saturday said the four persons in the custody of the EFCC were not students of the institution, noted that the description was erroneous.

Kpenu said: “The persons arrested are not students of the University of Port Harcourt. The University has gone through its record and no such names are found in the record book of the University of Port Harcourt.

“The University of Port Harcourt is not a breeding ground for criminals but a towering citadel of learning that turns out polished products…