WHO recommends masks for children older than 11 yrs

UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says children above 11 years should wear face masks wherever adults wear them, such as in crowded settings, as a tool against COVID-19.

The UN health and children’s agencies say in a guidance document for decision makers that was published Friday evening.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF did not generally recommend children between ages six and 11 wear masks, but that they should be considered in areas with intense virus transmission or in special settings such as schools.

However, there are situations when masks “can significantly interfere with the learning process and have a negative impact on critical school activities,” said international experts who drafted the guidance.

Younger children should not be made to wear masks, mainly because they cannot put them on and off correctly by themselves, according to the document.

The expert group said children up to five years old would need to be under constant supervision if they…