3-year-old Seyi Jebose falls into well in Lagos, dies

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Residents and sympathisers, on Saturday night, cried as men of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, and Fire Service recovered the body of three-year-old Seyi Jebose from the well she fell into at their 1, Gemini Bus Stop, Baruwa, Ipaja, Lagos, residence.

The LASEMA Response Team, LRT, recovered the body in an operation that began at about 7:42p.m., on Saturday.

According to reports, Seyi fell through the rusty cover of the well while she playing, without the adults noticing the incident.

The body of the girl was later discovered in the well by a search party that was raised after her parents declared her missing.

Director-General of LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, “further investigation revealed that Seyi Jebose fell through the rusty cover of the well while playing in the compound, where she lives with her parents.

“With the combined efforts of LASEMA,…