APC apologises to Benin Chamber of Commerce over endorsement report

The Media Campaign Council of All Progressives Congress, APC, for the Edo Governorship election has apologised to the Benin Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, BENCCIMA, over a report that misrepresented the proceedings of a meeting between the Chamber and its candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

The council, in a retracted report, had erroneously quoted the President of BENCCIMA, Dr. Helen Atekha Odemwingie, to have endorsed its candidate at an event organised by the associations that make up the Organised Private Sector, OPS in Edo State last week.

In an apology released on Sunday, Chairman of the Media Campaign Council, Mr. John Mayaki, clarified that the debunked endorsement claim was reported by an overly enthusiastic communication campaign staff, who has since been queried for the miscommunication.

He apologised to the President, Mrs. Helen Atekha Odemwingie, and the Chamber for any embarrassment caused by the erroneous report.

He said: “On Tuesday,…