‘Buhari neglected Jonathan’s govt’s projects in Niger Delta’ Vanguard News

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, Niger Delta

WARRI— COALITION of Riverine Deltans, CoRN, a Niger-Delta group, weekend, complained that the Federal Government, led by President Muhammadu Buhari, has abandoned development projects initiated by former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, to provide employment and develop the core Niger-Delta area.

The organisation, in a statement by the spokesperson, Mr. Meshach Bebenimibo, weekend, accused the Federal Government of deserting the Deep Sea Port project in Warri South-West Local Government Area, Delta State and Omadino-Escravos Road, which will bond Ijaw and Itsekiri and other creek communities, if completed.

It said the abandonment of the projects has aggravated the frustrations of jobless youths and made residents of the riverine areas of the core Niger-Delta hopeless.

He warned: “The agony of marginalisation in the Niger Delta is a time bomb that will consume Nigeria…