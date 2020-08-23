FG to commence Virtual NEC Meeting

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami says President Mohammadu Buhari has directed the ministry to organise virtual National Economic Council (NEC) meeting in line with the Digital Nigeria.

The Minister disclosed this while commissioning 12 digital projects built by the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA and other agencies under the ministry.

He said the presidential directive came after the 12th Virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting also introduced by the Ministry since the COVID-19 pandemic.

”President Buhari has directed the Ministry to organise NEC meeting after the 12th FEC virtual meeting. It is our challenge that a significant percentage of our citizens are provided with digital skills,’’ he added.

Pantami said the commissioning of the 12 digital projects was in compliance with the…