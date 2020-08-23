Former Governors Forum appoints Ngige as key adviser

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Executive Committee of the Former Governors Forum Advisory Board has appointed the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige as its “Key Adviser”.

A letter conveying the appointment dated July 29, 2020 stated that the Forum’s decision was “unanimous” and based on Ngige’s pedigree “ not only as a former governor but equally a respected elder statesman with passion for the promotion of the unity of Nigeria,” a factor it describes as the board’s “ key objective.”

The letter which was signed by Chairman of the forum and former Governor of Niger State, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliu and Secretary, Prof. Tunde Esan, explained that Ngige’s role as an adviser will be invaluable in the development of good qualities in emerging leaders across Nigeria.

A statement issued by Nwachukwu Obidiwe for Senator Chris Ngige Media Office, Abuja, said, “One of the key…