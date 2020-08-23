God not pleased with us over Southern Kaduna killings

…say it’s in the best interest of youths to end killings

…Urge traditional and religious leaders to stand above politics and ethnicity

By Luminous Jannamike

The Catholic Bishops of Kaduna Ecclesiastical Province, Sunday said God is unhappy with the recent killings in Southern Kaduna and the efforts stakeholders have made to stop their escalation.

Consequently, they advised youths in the affected areas to sheathe their sword and embrace peace, saying violence has no utility value.

The Bishops gave the advice after their visits to the Chiefs of Kagoro, Takad and the Emir of Jama’a, in Southern Kaduna, Weekend.

The clerics prayed and conveyed their message of peace, tolerance and hope to the people of the communities who are faced with the daunting security challenges.

The ecclesiastical province comprises of Kaduna, Kano, Kontagora, Minna, Sokoto and Zaria dioceses of the Catholic Church.

Speaking on behalf of the Bishops, Chairman of the…