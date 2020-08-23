Ibaji APC zones assembly to Ojila, Ejule wards

The APC in Ibaji Local Government Area has zoned the forthcoming State Assembly Bye-election to Ojila and Ejule Wards. The bye-election is to replace the late Hon. John Abah who hails from Ejule Ward and represented the area in Kogi State until his demise after a brief illness a few weeks ago.The two wards had previously participated in the election processes that produced the demised honourable member.

A Group within the local chapter of the party composed of critical stakeholders and party Executives like KG Abah, Augustine Unane, Engr. John Ibrahim and Hon. David Apeh amongst others took the decision on the zoning to ensure equity and fairness across the 10 wards in the local government area given to the fact that it has been the tradition in Ibaji. This tradition has helped the APC as a party to win successive elections in the area.

The Group has also set-up a Screening structure consisting of “Screening Committee”, “Decision Review Board” and screening criteria…