Lack of youth sensitive policies bane of insecurity – Emir

The Emir of Anka and Chairman of Zamfara State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Attahiru Ahmad, has attributed the security challenges in the country to lack of deliberate policies on youth development.

Ahmad stated this at the investiture of the “Hijrah Calendar” to mark the 1442 Islamic New Year, organised by the Joint Youths Islamic Organisations (JYIO), on Sunday in Gusau.

He said the genesis of Boko Haram insurgency and other security challenges in the country could be attributed to the lack of deliberate policy to ensure sustainable development for the youth.

“We appreciated the interventions by the government and security agencies as normalcy is returning in the state, our farmers are returning to their homes.

“I have been on the throne for 26-years, and I witnessed a lot of experiences. Part of the experiences is the realisation that there is no good provision for the future of our youths,” he said.

Ahmad also called on government at all levels to prioritise youth…