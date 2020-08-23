NNPC earns $378m from oil, gas export in one month

…Sells N134bn petroleum products locally

By Michael Eboh

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Sunday, stated that it earned $378.42 million from crude oil and gas export in June 2020, rising by 184.18 per cent from $133.16 million recorded in the previous month.

In a statement in Abuja, on the release of its June 2020 Monthly Financial and Operations Report, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, Dr. Kennie Obateru, also disclosed that the NNPC earned N134.22 billion from the sale of white petroleum products, comprising Premium Motor Spirit, PMS; Dual Purpose Kerosene, DPK; and Automotive Gasoline Oil, AGO in the country in the month under review.

According to Obateru, the increased receipts from crude oil and gas export in June, represented a marked improvement in revenue earnings, apparently following the ease of the COVID-19 pandemic global lockdown and the subsequent increased demand and firmer prices for the black gold in the…