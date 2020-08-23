Onuesoke flays poor treatment of Nigerian traders in Ghana

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has condemned the recent clampdown on Nigerian businesses in Ghana by the Ghanaian authorities urging Federal Government intervention to lessen their sufferings.

It would be recalled that shops belonging to Nigerian traders in Accra, Ghana were locked up by Ghanaian authorities, who asked them to pay $1million.

Onuesoke, who described the action of the Ghanaian government as negating the true spirit of African brotherhood and in breach of ECOWAS protocols they freely signed unto, stressed that their action is creating unfavourable business environment for Nigerian businesses in Ghana.

The former Delta State governorship aspirant argued that it was unfair and unjust to close up shops and business offices that were legally registered and of which their owners were law-abiding residents.

Reacting to the $1 million business registration fees and taxes allegedly levied on such Nigerian businesses by the Ghana…