Reduce appointees, forgo security votes, invest the money in agriculture — Agric workers tell Govs

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

National President of the Nigeria Union of Agricultural and Allied Employees NUAAE, Comrade Simon Anchaver, has called on State Governors to reduce the numbers of their political appointees and forfeit their security votes.

This, according to him, will make more resources available for investment in the agricultural sector, which will, in turn, create more jobs opportunities and improve the nation’s economy.

Speaking with journalists in Ado Ekiti, the NUAAE Chairman explained that more attention must be given to agriculture if the country is determined to build a strong economy.

Comrade Anchaver who spoke during the delegate congress of Ekiti Chapter of the union said the current economic crisis being faced by the country was as a result of over-dependence on oil at the expense of other rich sectors particularly agriculture.

Represented by the National Trustee of the union, Comrade Ogundana, Comrade Anchaver expressed concern over the refusal of some…