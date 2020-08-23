Scrapping Amnesty Programme will truncate fragile peace in Niger Delta

…Says Plans to stop the programme is premature and ill-timed

By Henry Umoru

DEPUTY President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege, All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta Central has warned the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency jettison plans to scrap the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), saying that any attempt to do that would truncate the fragile peace in the Niger Delta Region of the country.

Omo- Agege has pleaded with the Federal Government to shelve alleged plans to scarp the PAP for ex-agitators in the overall interest of the Niger Delta region.

Speaking weekend in Abuja when he played host to a socio-political organization, New Era Forum, the Deputy President of the Senate who charged the people in the region to come up with a new narrative about holding leaders in the region to account, however, described the move to stop the programme as premature and ill-timed.

Omo- Agege said, “In recent times there has…