14 million children out of school in Nigeria ― Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Saturday declared that in Nigeria today, over 14 million children that should be in school were not in school, and thereby deprived of education.

Obasanjo made this known in Lagos at the virtual 2020 Fellowship Graduation Ceremony of the second cohort of “Teach for Nigeria Fellows”.

Obasanjo said: “They are deprived of opportunities that will allow them to develop their abilities and become useful to themselves and their communities.

“It is evident that at this point, to transform our education system in a sustainable way, Nigerian youths must take up leadership positions.”

According to him, our youths must champion different innovative solutions at every level of the society and across different sectors.

“It is inspiring to see the work that ‘Teach For Nigeria’ is doing to equip promising future leaders with the skills and experience to drive the change that we need,” the former…