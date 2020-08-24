Ajayi, ‘pseudo’ group bicker over allegation of stockpiling arms

By Dayo Johnson

A group under the auspices of Ondo State Youths Initiative (OSYI) has accused the deputy governor of Ondo State and governorship candidate of ZLP, Hon Agboola Ajayi, of allegedly stockpiling arms and training a militia ahead of the election.

The group said except there is a proactive security intervention, the governorship election in the state may be marred with violence and irregularities.

Reacting, the Chief Press Secretary to the deputy governor, Babatope Okeowo, said that “The All Progressives Congress (APC) led State Government should come forward and make the allegation instead of hiding under the auspice of pseudo organization.

“A quick check showed there is no organisation known as Ondo State Youth Initiative (OSYI), an indication that it is the APC led state government which unleashed terror on the citizens under the pretence of conducting Local Government election on Saturday that was making the allegation.”

The state Coordinator of the group,…