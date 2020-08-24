Catholic Bishop appeals for peace in Southern Kaduna

The Province Bishops, comprising those of Kaduna, Kano, Kontagora, Minna, Sokoto, and Zaria dioceses, which make up the Ecclesiastic Province has appealed to traditional rulers and religious leaders in southern Kaduna and its environs to continue to make effort towards peace.

Archbishop Matthew Ndagoso, who spoke when they visited the chiefs of Kagoro, Takad, and the Emir of Jama’a, in Southern Kaduna said, “We are aware of the efforts that you have made and continue to make, despite the constraints.

“We enjoin you to remain relentless in making your sacrifices for those under your care. “Learn to embrace all, irrespective of class or status. God who sees our hearts will bless your efforts and bring healing to your communities.

“You, more than anyone else, feel the hurt and are daily witnessing the brokenness within your own communities.

“Please, we call on you, stand together. You are above politics and above ethnicity. Let solidarity remain your watchword.”

To…