ECOWAS donates 3,999 tons of cereal to vulnerable households in Kano

By Fortune Eromosele

The Economic Community of West African States, weekend, made a donation of 3,999 tons of cereal to vulnerable households in Kano state to cushion the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement by ECOWAS, it said “This regional solidarity has been demonstrated through two food donations of a total quantity of 3,999 tons of cereals comprising of millet and sorghum. The first donation consists of 1,196 tons of cereals, was financed by the Humanitarian Emergencies Fund of the ECOWAS Commission.

“The second donation was of 2,803 tons of cereals, was funded by the Regional Food Security Storage Support Project, which the European Union (EU) is financing for a total amount of €56 million. The donations are meant to support the most vulnerable populations and households.”

In his remarks on behalf of the President of the ECOWAS Commission H.E Jean- Claude Kassi Brou during the event which took place at the Grains Depot, Hotoro, Kano, Nigeria, the…