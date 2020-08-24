How we secured $6.1bn for power sector – Minister

By Chris Ochayi

The Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman said the ministry has secured a total of $6.150 billion to boost power supply in the country.

Engr. Mamman noted that, under his leadership, he was reforming the sector’s infrastructure which cannot utilize its generation capacity of over 12,000MW, and incurred over N254 billion as cost of un-utilized capacity.

The minister had earlier developed a document articulating the milestones of the minister, which includes recording 5,420.30 megawatts (MW) peak electricity generation on the national grid in August 2020.

According to him, “I am glad to state that, to date, $6.150bn have been secured for infrastructural development. The total sum has been earmarked for the following critical projects.”

He said the ministry is also implementing the $1.6bn Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion Programme (TREP) through TCN with funding from development partners; World Bank, AfDB, JICA. Key projects impacted include…