Ize-Iyamu’s SIMPLE agenda created by Oshiomhole ― Orbih alleges

By Gabriel Enogholase

CHAIRMAN of Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council, Chief Dan Orbih, has urged voters in the state not to be deceived by the litany of lies and propaganda of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu ahead of the September 19, 2020, gubernatorial election, saying that the APC candidate’s ‘Simple Agenda’ manifesto can’t solve the huge problems created by former Governor Adams Oshiomhole.

Orbih who spoke to the party’s faithful in wards 3, 4, 7 and 10, in Esan West Local Government Area of the state weekend, said the forthcoming election was not just about Obaseki but the future, progress and development of Edo State.

He appealed to the people to cast their votes en-masse for Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu, to further consolidate their first term achievements.

Urging the people to reject the APC and its candidate, Orbih disclosed that Oshiomhole left huge economic…