Police break silence, say collaborative efforts responsible for re-arrest of Sunday Shodipe

By Adeola Badru

THE Oyo State Police Command, Sunday evening, said, the arrest of Sunday Shodipe, the suspected serial killer, was made possible through human intelligence and collaborative efforts of members of the public.

Shodipe, was suspected to have been the mastermind of terrorism and increasing killings in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state.

The state’s police command, in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, SP Fadeyi Olugbenga, stated that, through concerted efforts from various teams deployed for Shodipe’s manhunt and credible information from the good-spirited members of the public, eventually yielded result, the culprit who has been hiding and evading police arrest was arrested at Bodija Area of Ibadan.

According to the statement: “It can be recalled that the Commissioner of Police implored the general public to be on his lookout, arrest and immediately inform the officers and men of the Command when sighted for immediate handing over for…