SSANU faults Buhari on composition of special visitation panel at UNILAG

….Calls for inclusion of retired Registrar, Bursar

….Alleges unfair treatment against Babalakin

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, Monday faulted the composition of Special Visitation Panel on the University of Lagos Vice Chancellors crisis by the Visitor of the University, President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Buhari, who is the visitor of the University had directed the setting up of a special Visitation Panel and also ordered for a special Senate meeting.

But SSANU in a letter to the President, which was copied to the Minister of Education and the Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission, NUC, expressed worry about the composition of the Special Visitation Panel which is dominated by Professors who are members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, alleging that it was an indication that the decisions of the Panel would be tampered with by ASUU.

SSANU in the letter signed…