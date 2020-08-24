Why I pencilled down ‘Back Against the Wall’ — Joyce

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The story of Joyce Ogbosu was that of resilience, determination and focus. She started her life as a nobody but today, she is the Managing Partner Bluestrides Consulting, Founder Infosys Digital, Founder Lakewood British School Lagos, and the Executive Director Youngpreneur Africa. Her story of grass to grace will motivate anyone who reads it.

She married her struggle with a courage which became an eye-opener. This was what she captured in her book, ‘Back Against the Wall’. The book was launched on Saturday, August 15, the day she also turned 43 years old.

Despite her marital life, she squarely faced all challenges and rose to who she is today. Joyce is one of the women who have suffered pain and anguish.

Growing up, she experienced abject poverty and felt the pulse but she surmounted it all as her background did not deter her from making a landmark in her world.

Reflecting her struggles in her book and at the same time challenging everyone including…