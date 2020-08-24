Withdraw OBJ, Wike’s invite, RAMINBA tells NBA

By Evelyn Usman

Lawyers on the platform of Radical Agenda Movement in the Nigerian Bar Association, RAMINBA, have called for the withdrawal of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State as speakers at the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, annual conference scheduled to hold from August 26 to 29.

Organisers of the conference had lined up 10 speakers among who are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State; Nyesom Wike; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; former President Olusegun Obasanjo; former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad, among others, for the event.

In a statement by its Chairman, Mr. Adesina Ogunlana and its Secretary, Ayo Ademiluyi, RAMINBA noted that: “We are baffled that the list of speakers at the conference still retains the names of Olusegun Obasanjo, a retired General and former President, as well as that of Mr. Nyesom Wike,…