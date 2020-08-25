1.9million Nigerians living with HIV/AIDs — Medical expert

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

A Paediatric Nurse and HIV Counselor, Mrs Roseline Solarin has disclosed that no fewer than 1.9million Nigerians are living with HIV/AIDs.

Citing UNAIDS and National Agency for the Control of AIDS statistics, Mrs Solarin said the surge in HIV/AIDS was common among people within the ages of 15 and 49, adding that Nigeria remained the highest HIV/AIDS endemic country in the world.

The Chief Nursing Officer who doubles as Chairperson of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwifery Association of Nigeria(NANNM), Ogun State chapter, spoke in Sagamu at the launch and public presentation of a book titled ‘Sex Education Made Easy,’ a manual to help parents teach sex education with confidence.

She urged the youths to abstain from sex until they were married, and where they could not help it, they should put safety first and wear protective gear – condoms, in order to protect their lives, health, and future.

Mrs. Solarin, while blaming…