2023: Delta students back Gbagi for governor

By Dirisu Yakubu

Leaders Student Union Governments, SUGs of tertiary institutions in Delta State have pledged their support for the call on former Minister of State for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, to contest the 2023 governorship elections in the state.

The SUG executives were drawn from Delta State University, Abraka; Federal University of Petroleum Resources, FUPRE, Effurun; Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku; Delta Polytechnic, Ozoro; Delta Polytechnic, Otefe, Oghara, and College of Education, Agbor said the decision to rally behind the former Minister is as a result of his leadership quality and years of experience in public administration.

The students, who endorsed Gbagi during a visit to his country home, Oginibo, in Ughelli South Local Government Area, charged the industrialist and philanthropist on the need to create employment for youths in the state through the revival of moribund industries such as the African Timbre and Ply Wood, AT&P, Asaba Textile Mill,…