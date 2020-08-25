COVID-19: University researchers record possible first case of reinfection

A 33-year-old man has contracted COVID-19 after recovering from the illness earlier this year in what’s believed to be the world’s first case of reinfection, researchers announced Monday.

University of Hong Kong researchers said the man tested positive for the virus again at the airport after returning this month from a trip to Spain, the Japan Times reported.

“An apparently young and healthy patient had a second case of COVID-19 infection which was diagnosed 4.5 months after the first episode,” researchers said, according to the New York Times.

Using sequence analysis, researchers determined that his strain of the virus appeared to be the same one spreading around Europe this summer.

“Our results prove that his second infection is caused by a new virus that he acquired recently rather than prolonged viral shedding,” said Dr. Kelvin Kai-Wang To, a clinical microbiologist at the university.

Doctors have previously reported cases of presumed reinfection, but this…