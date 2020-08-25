Delta state vows to address cult clashes

….with Operation Delta Hawk set to kick-off

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

Delta State Government has warned against cultism, saying the Police is prepared to prosecute any suspect caught in cult-related activities across the state.

Reacting to the rising cases of cult-related killings in the state, the State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, said the state government would not condone acts capable of causing mayhem in the state.

Aniagwu said: “We are very much aware of the recent cult-related killings in the state which is most regrettable but I can tell you that any moment from now we will fully launch the ‘Operation Delta Hawk’. A good number of the operational vehicles have been procured and we don’t want to launch it in theory.

“We are working closely with the Police and other relevant security agencies in the state to arrest the rise in cult clashes and killings.

“I want to also let you know that the present Commissioner of Police and his team have…