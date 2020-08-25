Emami urges DESOPADEC to pay contractor that built Ologbotsere hall

Commend Delta Government, Firm over state of Ogheye Floating Market

Chief Ayirimi Emami, the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom has called on the Board of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, to pay the contractor that built the Ologbotsere Multi-Purpose Hall at Bobi, Warri Southwest Local Government Area in Delta State, saying the call became necessary following the refusal of the contractor to grant access to the hall over the claim that DESOPADEC was yet to pay for the completed job.

Emami, made the call yesterday, after a routine tour of some Itsekiri coastal communities in Warri southwest and Warri North Local Government Areas of the State.

The tour is done occasionally by the Ologbotsere to ascertain the level of development projects in Itsekiri communities, to make recommendations where necessary and scaling up advocacy that would drive accelerated growth, strategic resettlement, and all-round human capital as well as infrastructural development…