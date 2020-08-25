Family of four perish in kerosene explosion in Calabar

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

At least four persons have been confirmed dead at Ikot Ekpo community 8 miles on the outskirt of Calabar, following an explosion caused by adulterated kerosene.

Vanguard gathered that the explosion, which occurred Monday night, killed a 45-year-old man, two of his children and an in-law all in the apartment

The deceased, Mr Esuabana Thomas Okon and his two children who died with him were Okon Esua Thomas aged 14 and Edet Esua Thomas, 12, including their In-law, Mathias perished in the explosion, all from Ukwa Eburutu in Odukpani local government of the State.

The landlord of the deceased and relation told Vanguard that Esuabana’s wife and his daughter were the only survivors as four others were killed in the explosion.

The landlord, Engineer Efiom Offiong Efanga, said he was not at home when the incident happened since he was yet to pack into his own part of the apartment which was yet to be completed but a neighbour drew his attention to the…