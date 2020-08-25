Lagos NANS JCC wants schools reopened, elects new officers

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Joint Campus Committee, JCC, in Lagos State has called on the government to reopen all schools as soon as possible.

According to the Chairman, Lagos NANS JCC, Comrade Ogunsanya Rasheed, in a statement yesterday, reopening the schools would not only keep the students busy but would bring those already disillusioned with education back on track.

He said with over 4.1 million students in Lagos State, ranging from pupils in primary schools to students in tertiary Institutions, keeping them productively busy was important.

He, therefore, appealed to the government to provide the enabling environment for schools to reopen in a safe condition as soon as possible.

He noted that the provision of educational facilities in the 10 tertiary institutions in the state was paramount to giving quality education to students and that it would be the vocal point of NANS rebirth in Lagos State.

“Moreover, the welfare of Lagos…