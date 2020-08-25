Lupus, arthritis patients not higher-risk for severe COVID-19: studies

Most adults with lupus or inflammatory arthritis are not at greater risk of hospitalization from COVID-19, a pair of studies said Tuesday, in what researchers said was reassuring news.

Both lupus and more common forms of arthritis cause people’s immune systems to mistakenly attack their own tissues, leading to inflammation in the joints, skin, kidney, and other parts of the body.

The majority of those affected by these diseases are women.

The new studies were published in the journal Arthritis & Rheumatology and led by researchers at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine.

There was a note of concern — the research found that patients with arthritis who took steroid medications rather than more targeted biologic drugs were at increased risk of needing hospital care.

But the team said that the findings were overall positive news for patients of lupus and arthritis, who report feeling added anxiety that their treatments make them more susceptible to COVID-19.

In…