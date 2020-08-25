Plateau United sets semi-final target for 2021 CAF champions league

The management of the 2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions, Plateau United FC of Jos, says it’s targeting to reach the semi-final of the 2020/2021 CAF champions league next season.

The club’s Media Officer, Albert Dakup, said in a statement that the General Manager, Pius Henwan, gave the pledge on the team’s preparations ahead of the 2021 soccer season.

Henwan said the team featured in the 2018 edition of the CAF champion’s league and the CAF confederations but failed to qualify for the lucrative group stage of the competitions.

“Now, all machineries are being put in place to ensure a successful outing in the competition this time around.

“The first step is to realise our objectives and this, we have done by recruiting six tested and experienced players to fortify the team.

“Seven players have been dropped due to expiration of their contracts and those who are desirous of playing time, which they failed to get in the team.

“Two more new…