We’ll sustain Rotary’s service to humanity – Odusanya

Dr Felix Odusanya, the new President of Rotary Club of Ibadan-Oritamefa, has given an assurance of his administration’s commitment to the sustenance of the club’s services to humanity.

Odusanya gave the assurance on Sunday in Ibadan during his investiture as the new Trailblazer President of Rotary Club of Ibadan-Oritamefa.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Odusanya, a physiotherapist, is the Head of Orthopaedic Physiotherapy Unit at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

The physiotherapist, who is the sixth president of the club, stressed that he would work assiduously with other members to ensure the sustenance of the club’s age-long services to humanity.

“It is a privilege to serve the club in such decisive times; It is also a big responsibility. I want to thank you all for the trust you place on me.

“I take this as a vote of confidence in the way we have worked. We are ready to devote every effort, body, mind and spirit to lead the club…