WHO, UNICEF congratulate Nigeria on Polio-free status

By Joseph Erunke

THE World Health Organisation, WHO and the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, have congratulated Nigeria on being declared free of wild polio virus.

The global organisations equally hailed the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, GPEI, partners in Nigeria who helped the country achieve the feat; the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation, GAVI as well as Nigerian traditional and religious leaders and volunteer community mobilisers, describing the latter as foot soldiers who fought to free the children of Nigeria from the wild poliovirus.”

But while noting that achieving “this milestone is not the end of the job”, they called on the country to strengthen its routine immunisation”, saying “all children under five years must continue to be vaccinated against vaccine-preventable diseases.”

Dr Walter Kazadi Mulumbo, WHO Nigeria Country Representative, and Peter Hawkins, UNICEF Representative in…