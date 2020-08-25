Wike buys 15 land cruiser prado VX, TXL for Rivers’ Federal Lawmakers

Demands fearless defense of Rivers interests

By Egufe Yafugborhi

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike on Tuesday overwhelmed Rivers lawmakers in the National Assembly (NASS) with car gifts, charging them to defend Rivers state interests at all time in the discharge of their duties.

Wike, through Amb Desmond Akawor, Rivers Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presented 15 Land Cruiser Prado VX and TXL jeeps to the Rivers NASS members at Government House, Port Harcourt.

The Governor, in a statement released on the event by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Paulinus Nsirim, said, “The gesture would ease their movement and enable them to discharge their legislative duties effectively.

He urged the all PDP recipients to keep faith with the Party so they can collectively recover what was lost at the national during the forthcoming 2023 general election.

Senator representing Rivers East Senatorial District, George Thompson Sekibo noted on behalf…