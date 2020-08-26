Anambra Assembly passes Legislative Fund Management Bill

Anambra House of Assembly has passed the state legislative funds management bill to ensure accountability, transparency, effectiveness and efficiency in the utilisation of funds.

The Assembly passed the bill after the third reading at plenary on Wednesday.

The lawmakers took turns to effect some corrections in the 16-clause bill before it was finally passed.

The Speaker, Mr Uche Okafor, conducted a voice vote on each of the sections of the bill before the passage.

Okafor said: “Having considered the third reading of a Bill for a law to provide for the management of funds of the Anambra State House of Assembly and for related matters 2020, the bill is hereby passed’’.

The speaker after passage of the bill, directed the Clerk of the Assembly, Mr Pius Udo, to forward a clean copy of the bill to Gov. Willie Obiano for his assent.

According to the bill, all moneys due to the House of Assembly for capital and recurrent expenditure shall be paid by the Accountant-General into…