COVID-19: FG approves N10 billion for transport sector

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

The federal government has approved the injection of N10 billion into the transportation sector to cushion the effect of the coronavirus pandemic, Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki has said.

The Minister stated this on Wednesday while playing host to a delegation of the Public Transport Owners of Nigeria Association, PTONA, led by its President, Engineer Isaac Uhunwagbo.

Senator Saraki told the delegation that the fund which is intended to cushion the sufferings encountered by road transport workers and operators as a result of the novel virus is domiciled with the Federal Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Investment stressing that the Federal Ministry of Transportation is already working on the modalities for its disbursement.

While noting that more than 90 per cent of Nigerians travel by road, the Minister added that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government is devising strategies aimed at…