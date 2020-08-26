Obaseki means well for Edo, deserves overwhelming support, says Cleric

Rev. Olu Martins, the Executive Director, Canvassers for Democracy and Rule of Law, on Wednesday said Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo meant well for the people and therefore deserved overwhelming support of all in his re-election bid.

Rev. Martins, who is also the lead pastor of Hillcity Ministry and an activist, was reacting to his purported endorsement of the All Progressives Congress (APC), candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, in Benin.

Martins told newsmen that there was never a time he endorsed Ize-Iyamu adding that it was a joke taken too far.

Martins said, “For some 48 hours now my phone has been inundated with calls and texts of my purported endorsement of the APC candidate.

“The candidate of the APC is my very good friend and that of my family whom I respect and relate with freely and regularly.

“He played a pivotal role in my life and continues to so do.

“I visited him as I normally will, being a friend that politics would not separate on Aug. 23, to…