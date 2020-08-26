Ondo 2020: Wear badge of our achievements with honour, Akeredolu tells members of campaign council

By Dayo Johnson

THE candidate of the All Progressive Congress and governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has inaugurated the over 900 campaign council of his reelection asking them to wear the badge of his administration’s achievements with honour.

Akeredolu at the ceremony in Akure asked members of the various committees on his re-election campaign ” to wear the badge of the achievements of his administration proudly as they go out to canvass the people of the state for their votes ahead of next months election.

He charged the members consisting of co governorship aspirants and former deputy governors “to explain the significance of the various interventions of his administration across sectors as they continue to point at the infrastructure development across the state.

” l will always remember his promises anchored on realistic expectation of performance as he seeks the mandate to proceed in the service of the people.

”Our administration has made the job of…