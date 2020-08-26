UCH writes family of late Richard Gbadebo over role in autopsy

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The management of University College of Hospital, UCH, Ibadan, Oyo State, has written to the family of late Richard Gbadebo, a 300 level student of Department of European Studies, University of Ibadan, UI, who died last month at a factory in Ibadan.

The letter was to explain the College’s role in the autopsy report that the family is not comfortable with.

Recall that the family, in a petition dated August 7, had expressed reservations in the postmortem report dated August 4 and signed by Dr. C. A. Okolo, Consultant and Pathologist of UCH.

However, in a reply dated August 24, with reference number HG/CON.851, by Niyi Ajayi, Director of Administration, on behalf of CMD, to the deceased family through its lawyer, Abope Chambers, headed by Femi Aborishade, among others, said the late Richard’s “body was stored and embalmed at Teju Specialist Hospital and not Adeoyo Hospital, as we earlier stated and that the report have been updated…