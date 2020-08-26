Unlicensed, unregulated drillers endanger environment— AWDROP

The National President, Association of Water Well Drilling Rig Owners & Practitioners, AWDROP, Michael Ale, has urged federal and state governments to renew the fight against indiscriminate drilling by self-acclaimed drillers, who fail to get a licence from relevant government agencies.

Ale, who expressed shock at the alarming rate at which “unprofessional drillers are engaging in indiscriminate drilling,” cautioned that Nigeria risks massive environmental degradation should the charade continue without government’s regulatory intervention.

The water drilling expert and CEO of Development Nigeria, a development platform, was responding to Monday’s prompt arrest of Indian drillers which caused a stir in Ibadan metropolis, Oyo State, on alleged indiscriminate drilling.

The firm was also allegedly found to be unlicensed before its arrest was effected by the state’s Commissioner for Environment and…