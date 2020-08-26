We are sorry, House of Rep member tells Uzodimma over convoy attack

By Chononso Alozie – Owerri

The House of Representative member, representing Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta federal constituency, Uju Kingsley, alongside other stakeholders from his constituents have pleaded with the governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma, to forgive some said to be detained members of the Imo state oil Producing Areas Development Commission, ISOPADEC, for attacking the rear vehicles of his convoy.

The attack which took place last week around concord Hotel in Owerri, while the governor was on his way to an official assignment, was calmed when the security subdued and arrested the suspected thugs.

However, some of the suspects have claimed that they were protesting over alleged non-payment of salaries just as some were said to have been invited to join the protest.

Vanguard gathered on Tuesday, in Owerri, that Uju, who is representing the oil communities at the House of representatives, felt worried over the action of the detained…