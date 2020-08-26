We must now reopen economic fully ― Anap Foundation

Following the recent trend of COVID-19 development in Nigeria, Anap Foundation COVID-19 Think Tank has advised the Federal Government to reopen the economic fully.

This is just as it recommended that there must be improved regulations and coordination of activities of relevant sectors of the economy such as public transportation, event planning, the hospitality industry and public worship.

With over 53,000 COVID-19 cases, from about 384,000 tested samples and 1,007 deaths, a case fatality rate of about 2 per cent the country is still in the first phase of its response to the virus comprising an initial total lockdown and a partial (eased) lockdown.

The Federal Government through the Presidential Taskforce had recently announced an extended ease of lockdown by another four weeks.

While giving its recommendation, Anap Think Tank explained that the odds against a rise in casualty favours sub-Saharan African and as such, there might be a safer atmosphere for countries like Nigeria…