AIG tasks police to be innovative in face of inadequate logistics, equipment

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

The Assistant Inspector-General (AIG), of Police in charge of the newly created Zone 16 of the Nigeria Police, Austin Agbonlaho, has urged police officers to in the face of the complained inadequate logistics and equipment fight crime to be innovative.

Agbonlaho spoke in Port Harcourt yesterday during a maiden one-day official visit to the Rivers State Command under the zone.

The AIG, who was responding to challenges of the command in the areas of inadequate manpower, logistics, and equipment, lauded the command for its outstanding achievement in crime-fighting in the state.

He said: “I have known that before now the state was bedeviled with many crimes, like, kidnapping, killings, and others, but now your efforts has saved the state from the reports. We have taken note of that.”

“On the issues of equipment, where there is no much you should always improvise. You are aware of the training going on now. At the end of the…