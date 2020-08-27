Cleric urges FG to ban BBNaija reality show

Ven. Ifeanyi Akunna, Vicar of Anglican Church of the Epiphany, Abuja has called on the Federal Government to ban Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) reality show and other similar programmes in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that BBNaija is a reality show in which contestants live in an isolated house for a period of time and compete for a large cash prize.

Akunna made the call in a message entitled: ‘A House Built on Faulty Foundation’ made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that such programmes promote immorality and erode the moral foundations upon which Nigerian youths should build on.

The cleric also tasked the government on restoring moral values and the dignity of education in Nigeria.

Akunna added that the addiction of Nigerians to reality shows like ‘Big BBNaija does not add to their moral value.

Akunna emphasised that the plan and work of Satan was to constantly pollute the hearts and minds of viewers of the programme with…