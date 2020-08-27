Delta At 29: Oborevwori sues for peace, unity

By Festus Ahon

AS the State marked the 29th anniversary of its creation, Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, Thursday, urged Deltans to continue to live in peace and unity to engender sustainable development across all parts of the State.

Oborevwori in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, rejoiced with the state government and good people of the State on the 29th anniversary of the State creation.

He said at 29, the state has come of age, expressing appreciation to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and other past leaders of the State for their efforts in keeping the State together.

He said: “At 29 we can beat our chest and proclaim loud and clear that we have come of age. Our desire to be a leading state in the federation remains resolute.

“We are a praying state. We believe that the Almighty God also answers prayers. We are not ashamed to ascribe our success to God and so let us continue to…