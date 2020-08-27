Electoral violence, funding, others, threats to female participation — WIMBIZ

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As part of efforts to increase female participation and prepare women for forthcoming elections, Women in Management, Business, and Public Service, WIMBIZ held its annual Women inPolitics (WIMPol) event recently.

With the theme, ”The Nigerian Constitution and Elections: A Right To Win”, the event explored conversations around mitigating the paucity of women in the Nigerian political sphere, the current provisions of the Nigerian Constitution on gender diversity in the political terrain, the Electoral Act and the crucial need for increased representation of women in elective and appointive positions of power.

The event which was held online had over 300 participants.

Aimed at increasing the representation of women in public office through influence and advocacy, the objective of growing female representation from 4% to 30%, in line with the 1995 Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action was on the front burner.

The constitution of the Federal…